August Wilson's Fences
August Wilson's Fences
The Fences We Build
August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, Fences is a powerful and timeless exploration of family, ambition, and the fences we build—both seen and unseen. You can catch it in the Civic Auditorium, March 5-14, 2027.
Set in 1957 Pittsburgh, working-class man, Troy Maxon, a former baseball star who was excluded from the major leagues in his prime struggles with an unrealized dream in a society that deems him inferior. As he navigates love, loyalty, and the choices that define a lifetime, Troy confronts lifelong barriers of pride, regret, and ambition.
Purchase Tickets: https://bit.ly/Fences-Tickets-Mar5-14
Flex Pass Subscriptions: https://bit.ly/KazooCivicFlexPass
Group Rates: Call (269) 343-1313 or visit: https://bit.ly/KzooCivicGroupTix
Performance Dates and Times:
• Friday, March 5, 2027, at 7:30 PM
• Saturday, March 6, 2027, at 7:30 PM*
• Sunday, March 7, 2027, at 2:00 PM
• Friday, March 12, 2027, at 7:30 PM
• Saturday, March 13, 2027, at 7:30 PM
• Sunday, March 14, 2027, at 2:00 PM
*March 6 at 7:30 PM (ASL Interpreted & Audio Description Services Available)
By August Wilson
AUGUST WILSON’S FENCES is presented by arrangement
with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.
www.concordtheatricals.com
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM