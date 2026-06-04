Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández
Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández
For over seven decades, Amalia Hernández's Ballet Folklórico de México has positioned itself as the most emblematic folk dance ensemble in Mexico and around the world. The Ballet brings together music, dance, and costumes of Mexican folklore from pre-Columbian civilizations to the modern era.
Wharton Center For Performing Arts
From $23 with a subscription
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 2 Mar 2027
Wharton Center For Performing Arts
750 E. Shaw LnEast Lansing, Michigan 48824
1-800-WHARTON
wharton@msu.edu