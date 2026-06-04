© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández

Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández

For over seven decades, Amalia Hernández's Ballet Folklórico de México has positioned itself as the most emblematic folk dance ensemble in Mexico and around the world. The Ballet brings together music, dance, and costumes of Mexican folklore from pre-Columbian civilizations to the modern era.

Wharton Center For Performing Arts
From $23 with a subscription
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 2 Mar 2027
Get Tickets
Wharton Center For Performing Arts
750 E. Shaw Ln
East Lansing, Michigan 48824
1-800-WHARTON
wharton@msu.edu
https://www.whartoncenter.com/