Ballets Jazz Montréal: Dance Me-Music by Leonard Cohen

A stunning dance journey set to the beauty of Leonard Cohen’s music and lyrics. Dance Me is an exclusive creation inspired by the rich and profound work of Montréal’s poet, artist, and songwriter, Leonard Cohen. Approved by Cohen during his lifetime, this homage to the famed artist evokes the grand cycles of existence in five seasons, as described in Cohen’s deeply reflective music and poems.

Three internationally renowned choreographers were entrusted with putting movement to Cohen’s legendary songs: Andonis Foniadakis, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, and Ihsan Rustem. Surrounded by a team of celebrated designers, Dance Me combines scenic, visual, musical, dramaturgical, and choreographic writing to pay tribute to the legendary artist.