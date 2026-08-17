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Beach-side Concert and Drone Light Show at Kensington Metropark

Beach-side Concert and Drone Light Show at Kensington Metropark

Spend a summer evening by the water with live music, food, family-friendly activities and a spectacular drone light show at Kensington Metropark’s Maple Beach on Friday, Aug. 28. The free community event will feature live performances from Motor City favorites Cherry Bombs and Grateful Dead tribute band Raising the Dead, followed by a 15-minute drone light show over Kent Lake at 10:15 p.m.

Guests can arrive early to enjoy food trucks, drink vendors, local vendors, giveaways and photo booths while taking in the lakeside setting. The event also coincides with the 2026 PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships, taking place at Kensington Metropark Aug. 26-30, giving visitors another opportunity to experience one of the biggest sporting events coming to Southeast Michigan this summer.

The concert, drone show and activities are free. Food and beverages are available for purchase. A Metroparks daily or annual vehicle pass is required for entry.

Kensington Metropark Maple Beach
06:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Huron-Clinton Metroparks
angel@momentstratgies.com
https://mihuronclintonweb.myvscloud.com/webtrac/web/calendarinfo.html?display=detail&amp;FMID=200192712&amp;Module=Event&amp;_csrf_token=rD6G130X03112G36234D3Y5W5F4K464J075J4J564W7171645F681J5Q4K6F406R015Q5451016X4M5G6F185M4K5569636J4V6F4Z1C6X5Q6N58015E5Y5E4Y035Z415J
Kensington Metropark Maple Beach
4570 Huron River Pkwy
Milford, Michigan 48380
angel@momentstrategies.com
https://mihuronclintonweb.myvscloud.com/webtrac/web/calendarinfo.html?display=detail&amp;FMID=200192712&amp;Module=Event&amp;_csrf_token=rD6G130X03112G36234D3Y5W5F4K464J075J4J564W7171645F681J5Q4K6F406R015Q5451016X4M5G6F185M4K5569636J4V6F4Z1C6X5Q6N58015E5Y5E4Y035Z415J