Beach-side Concert and Drone Light Show at Kensington Metropark

Spend a summer evening by the water with live music, food, family-friendly activities and a spectacular drone light show at Kensington Metropark’s Maple Beach on Friday, Aug. 28. The free community event will feature live performances from Motor City favorites Cherry Bombs and Grateful Dead tribute band Raising the Dead, followed by a 15-minute drone light show over Kent Lake at 10:15 p.m.

Guests can arrive early to enjoy food trucks, drink vendors, local vendors, giveaways and photo booths while taking in the lakeside setting. The event also coincides with the 2026 PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships, taking place at Kensington Metropark Aug. 26-30, giving visitors another opportunity to experience one of the biggest sporting events coming to Southeast Michigan this summer.

The concert, drone show and activities are free. Food and beverages are available for purchase. A Metroparks daily or annual vehicle pass is required for entry.