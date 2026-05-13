Better Health Market Health & Wellness Fair (Free Event)

Better Health Market will host a free Health & Wellness Fair at its Novi location, offering a full day of interactive experiences, health services and family-friendly activities. Attendees can explore wellness resources, meet local practitioners and sample products from top national brands.

The event features complimentary services including chair massages, pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) sessions, mini fitness consults and blood pressure screenings. Guests can also enjoy live demonstrations, product samples, giveaways and expert health advice.

Family-friendly activities include face painting for children from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., along with healthy snack and beverage samples throughout the day.

Free Activities Include:

Hand massages with Belle Lavande products

Body composition analysis and fitness consults with Pryde Athletics

Compression boot demos

PEMF sessions with Centropix

Chair massages from Hand & Stone

Iris analysis with Traditionally Empowered Healing

Raffles and giveaways

Healthy food and drink samples

Additional Details:

Better Health Market will also host a storewide sale during the week leading up to the event.

Contact:

Kathleen Freydl

Email: rootcausekf@gmail.com

Phone: 248-735-8100