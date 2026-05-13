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Better Health Market Health & Wellness Fair (Free Event)

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Better Health Market Health & Wellness Fair (Free Event)

Better Health Market will host a free Health & Wellness Fair at its Novi location, offering a full day of interactive experiences, health services and family-friendly activities. Attendees can explore wellness resources, meet local practitioners and sample products from top national brands.

The event features complimentary services including chair massages, pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) sessions, mini fitness consults and blood pressure screenings. Guests can also enjoy live demonstrations, product samples, giveaways and expert health advice.

Family-friendly activities include face painting for children from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., along with healthy snack and beverage samples throughout the day.

Free Activities Include:

Hand massages with Belle Lavande products
Body composition analysis and fitness consults with Pryde Athletics
Compression boot demos
PEMF sessions with Centropix
Chair massages from Hand & Stone
Iris analysis with Traditionally Empowered Healing
Raffles and giveaways
Healthy food and drink samples

Additional Details:
Better Health Market will also host a storewide sale during the week leading up to the event.

Contact:
Kathleen Freydl
Email: rootcausekf@gmail.com
Phone:  248-735-8100

Better Health
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Better Health
Better Health
22250 Michigan Ave
Dearborn, Michigan 48124
https://www.betterhealthmarket.com/