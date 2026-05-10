Bridge Michigan Issues Summit (Oct. 21, 2026)

You’ve already experienced Bridge Michigan’s award-winning journalism on the page. Now’s your chance to see it in an entirely new context.

Registration opens today for the inaugural Bridge Michigan Issues Summit. The event will bring our nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom’s journalism to you live from the campus of Marygrove Conservancy in Detroit.

The half-day, statewide convening will bring together residents, civic leaders, policymakers and subject-matter experts to examine the key issues shaping Michigan’s future. Panels will draw from Bridge Michigan’s year-long reporting initiative, Bridge Listens, and will be moderated by Bridge Michigan reporters, diving deep into top reporting areas. Panel topics include health, education, the environment and the economy/affordability.

Veteran Detroit broadcast journalist Devin Scillian will be the event’s emcee. Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Henderson will moderate discussions on the races for Michigan governor and the state’s US Senate seat. Panelists will include top minds from throughout the state.

You can experience the Summit — free of charge — in person or virtually. But seating is limited for the in-person option, and we expect the event to reach capacity quickly.