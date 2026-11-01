**DETROIT, LET'S BUILD WEALTH AND LEGACY TOGETHER!**

What if one afternoon could change the way you think about money, opportunity, artificial intelligence, and the legacy you're building?

Join Detroit native Adriane Mayes and co-author Enyka Gaines for the **Building Wealth and Legacy With AI: Detroit Book Launch & Signing**, celebrating their book, *Building Wealth and Legacy With AI: A Financial Memoir*.

**Sunday, November 15, 2026**

**2:00 PM – 5:00 PM EST**

**Motor City Java House**

17336 Lahser Rd, Detroit, MI 48219

**FREE ADMISSION | RSVP REQUESTED**

This is more than a book signing. It's an afternoon of real stories, shared wisdom, community connection, and practical steps you can use to begin building your financial future.

**WHAT TO EXPECT:**

- Meet authors Adriane Mayes and Enyka Gaines.

- Hear personal stories and lessons from *Building Wealth and Legacy With AI*.

- Discover practical ways to understand your money, identify financial leaks, and make a plan.

- Explore how artificial intelligence can help individuals, families, and entrepreneurs create new opportunities.

- Connect with Detroit community members, entrepreneurs, and legacy builders.

- Learn about the Real-Life Readiness Experience, an interactive financial education program for ages 13 and up.

- Enjoy a free prize giveaway. Must be present to win.

- Purchase the Legacy Bundle Experience and receive a personally signed book and additional digital resources.

**OUR MESSAGE IS SIMPLE:**

You vs. You.

Find the Leak. Fix the Plan. Build the Legacy.

Whether you're a parent, student, entrepreneur, professional, or someone ready to make a change, this experience is designed to help you take one meaningful step forward.

**ADMISSION IS FREE. BOOK PURCHASE IS OPTIONAL.**

Reserve your spot today:

https://builder.ailegacycircle.com/rsvp

Come for the celebration. Leave with a new perspective and one practical step toward building your legacy.

**Building Wealth and Legacy With AI**

A Detroit Book Launch & Signing