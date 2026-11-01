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Building Wealth and Legacy With AI: Detroit Book Launch & Signing

Building Wealth and Legacy With AI: Detroit Book Launch & Signing

**DETROIT, LET'S BUILD WEALTH AND LEGACY TOGETHER!**

What if one afternoon could change the way you think about money, opportunity, artificial intelligence, and the legacy you're building?

Join Detroit native Adriane Mayes and co-author Enyka Gaines for the **Building Wealth and Legacy With AI: Detroit Book Launch & Signing**, celebrating their book, *Building Wealth and Legacy With AI: A Financial Memoir*.

**Sunday, November 15, 2026**
**2:00 PM – 5:00 PM EST**
**Motor City Java House**
17336 Lahser Rd, Detroit, MI 48219

**FREE ADMISSION | RSVP REQUESTED**

This is more than a book signing. It's an afternoon of real stories, shared wisdom, community connection, and practical steps you can use to begin building your financial future.

**WHAT TO EXPECT:**

- Meet authors Adriane Mayes and Enyka Gaines.
- Hear personal stories and lessons from *Building Wealth and Legacy With AI*.
- Discover practical ways to understand your money, identify financial leaks, and make a plan.
- Explore how artificial intelligence can help individuals, families, and entrepreneurs create new opportunities.
- Connect with Detroit community members, entrepreneurs, and legacy builders.
- Learn about the Real-Life Readiness Experience, an interactive financial education program for ages 13 and up.
- Enjoy a free prize giveaway. Must be present to win.
- Purchase the Legacy Bundle Experience and receive a personally signed book and additional digital resources.

**OUR MESSAGE IS SIMPLE:**

You vs. You.

Find the Leak. Fix the Plan. Build the Legacy.

Whether you're a parent, student, entrepreneur, professional, or someone ready to make a change, this experience is designed to help you take one meaningful step forward.

**ADMISSION IS FREE. BOOK PURCHASE IS OPTIONAL.**

Reserve your spot today:

https://builder.ailegacycircle.com/rsvp

Come for the celebration. Leave with a new perspective and one practical step toward building your legacy.

**Building Wealth and Legacy With AI**
A Detroit Book Launch & Signing

Motor City Java House
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Building Wealth and Legacy with AI
3136340200
adriane@ailegacycircle.com
https://ailegacycircle.com

Artist Group Info

Adriane Mayes and Enyka Gaines
enyka@ailegacycircle.com
https://ailegacycircle.com
Motor City Java House
17336 Lahser Rd
Detroit, Michigan 48219
3136340200
adriane@ailegacycircle.com
https://builder.ailegacycircle.com/rsvp