Building Wealth and Legacy With AI: Detroit Book Launch & Signing
Building Wealth and Legacy With AI: Detroit Book Launch & Signing
**DETROIT, LET'S BUILD WEALTH AND LEGACY TOGETHER!**
What if one afternoon could change the way you think about money, opportunity, artificial intelligence, and the legacy you're building?
Join Detroit native Adriane Mayes and co-author Enyka Gaines for the **Building Wealth and Legacy With AI: Detroit Book Launch & Signing**, celebrating their book, *Building Wealth and Legacy With AI: A Financial Memoir*.
**Sunday, November 15, 2026**
**2:00 PM – 5:00 PM EST**
**Motor City Java House**
17336 Lahser Rd, Detroit, MI 48219
**FREE ADMISSION | RSVP REQUESTED**
This is more than a book signing. It's an afternoon of real stories, shared wisdom, community connection, and practical steps you can use to begin building your financial future.
**WHAT TO EXPECT:**
- Meet authors Adriane Mayes and Enyka Gaines.
- Hear personal stories and lessons from *Building Wealth and Legacy With AI*.
- Discover practical ways to understand your money, identify financial leaks, and make a plan.
- Explore how artificial intelligence can help individuals, families, and entrepreneurs create new opportunities.
- Connect with Detroit community members, entrepreneurs, and legacy builders.
- Learn about the Real-Life Readiness Experience, an interactive financial education program for ages 13 and up.
- Enjoy a free prize giveaway. Must be present to win.
- Purchase the Legacy Bundle Experience and receive a personally signed book and additional digital resources.
**OUR MESSAGE IS SIMPLE:**
You vs. You.
Find the Leak. Fix the Plan. Build the Legacy.
Whether you're a parent, student, entrepreneur, professional, or someone ready to make a change, this experience is designed to help you take one meaningful step forward.
**ADMISSION IS FREE. BOOK PURCHASE IS OPTIONAL.**
Reserve your spot today:
https://builder.ailegacycircle.com/rsvp
Come for the celebration. Leave with a new perspective and one practical step toward building your legacy.
**Building Wealth and Legacy With AI**
A Detroit Book Launch & Signing