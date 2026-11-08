Bulls Bands & Barrels: Featuring Sam Barber

Bass Pro Shops Bulls, Bands, & Barrels announced its 19-stop national tour with a stop at Van Andel Arena on Saturday, May 22, 2027 at 6:30PM.

Featuring Sam Barber and Tyce Delk.

BBB’s signature arena show packs bull riding, barrel racing, freestyle bullfighting and live country music into a three-hour spectacle built for longtime fans and first-timers alike. The competition and concert share the spotlight, bringing four distinct attractions together for one unforgettable night out.

Fans can take their BBB experience beyond the grandstands with Pit Passes and Behind the Chutes Tours, available as add-ons in every market. Pit Passes offer front-of-stage access for the concert, while Behind the Chutes Tours take fans to the bucking chutes for an inside look at the sport and opportunities to meet the athletes, cast and crew who bring BBB to life.

Fans can register for presale access at BullsBandsAndBarrels.com. Presale begins Thursday, Nov. 12 AT 10 AM Local! Don't wait until we're SOLD OUT! Sign up NOW for exclusive presale access to get FIRST shot at ticket!

http://www.bullsbandsandbarrels.com/event/grandrapids

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 13th at 10AM. *Please note the box office will not be open for this on sale.

Ticket prices are subject to change. For current ticket prices visit Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices may vary, as market pricing applies to all tickets. Prices may fluctuate based on supply and demand. Tickets may be purchased at the box office or on-line at Ticketmaster.com.