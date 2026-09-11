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Cantele Wine Dinner

Cantele Wine Dinner

urora Italiana hosts an evening with Cantele wines from Puglia, Italy, pairing five wines across four courses. The dinner takes place Tuesday, September 29, 2026, from 6:30 to 9:30 PM, with first seating at 6:30 PM in the South Room at Aurora Italiana's Commerce Township location, 2323 Union Lake Rd, Commerce Township, MI. The evening opens with a passed course of mozzarella and tomato skewers, prosciutto and melon, and mushroom truffle bruschetta paired with Cantele Verdeca, followed by figs stuffed with ricotta paired with Cantele Chardonnay, a red sausage ragù paired with Cantele Susumaniello, and lamb shank paired with Cantele Salice Salentino Riserva. The meal closes with a chocolate dessert paired with Cantele Primitivo. Tickets are $85 per guest plus tax and gratuity, and space is limited. Reservations can be made through OpenTable.

Aurora Italiana
$85
06:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
Aurora Italiana
2323 Union Lake Rd
Commerce Township, Michigan 48382
2483606650
info@auroraitaliana.com
https://www.auroraitaliana.com/