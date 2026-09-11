Cantele Wine Dinner

urora Italiana hosts an evening with Cantele wines from Puglia, Italy, pairing five wines across four courses. The dinner takes place Tuesday, September 29, 2026, from 6:30 to 9:30 PM, with first seating at 6:30 PM in the South Room at Aurora Italiana's Commerce Township location, 2323 Union Lake Rd, Commerce Township, MI. The evening opens with a passed course of mozzarella and tomato skewers, prosciutto and melon, and mushroom truffle bruschetta paired with Cantele Verdeca, followed by figs stuffed with ricotta paired with Cantele Chardonnay, a red sausage ragù paired with Cantele Susumaniello, and lamb shank paired with Cantele Salice Salentino Riserva. The meal closes with a chocolate dessert paired with Cantele Primitivo. Tickets are $85 per guest plus tax and gratuity, and space is limited. Reservations can be made through OpenTable.