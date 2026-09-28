"Captain While You Can" Tailgate Tour

Captain Morgan, America’s No. 1 Spiced Rum Brand, is taking its iconic Captain – yes, the guy with that iconic pose – off the label and into the real world with a series of epic tailgate takeovers across the country. And on Oct. 3, the Captain is set to sail into Michigan aboard his iconic 40-foot ship for game day!

Fans 21+ can expect games, giveaways, unexpected antics and a special appearance by internet personality and Michigan alum Lucas Brody – as the Captain drops into the places where football traditions run deep and the pregame is (nearly) as important as the game itself.

