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Charlie Berens

Charlie Berens

Charlie Berens The Lost and Found Tour comes to DeVos Performance Hall on May 22, 2027 at 7:00PM.
CHARLIE BERENS is Wisconsin’s most popular stand-up comedian and he's best known for creating feel-good, Midwest-focused comedy like his popular local news series “The Manitowoc Minute,” his two specials, and podcasts, “Bellied Up” and “The Cripescast” which have garnered 12M+ FOLLOWERS and 3B+ VIEWS. He’s the New York Times Best-Selling Author of "The Midwest Survival Guide," an Emmy-winning journalist, and a Billboard-topping bluegrass musician.

Tickets on sale now!

Tickets may be purchased at the box office or on-line at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are subject to change. For current ticket prices, visit Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices may vary, as market pricing applies to all tickets. Prices may fluctuate based on supply and demand.

DeVos Performance Hall
Price Varies
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 22 May 2027
DeVos Performance Hall
303 Monroe Avenue NW
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
6167426500
www.devosperformancehall.com