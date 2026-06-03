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Club 750 Music: Brittany Davis

Club 750 Music: Brittany Davis

Brittany Davis is a critically acclaimed Seattle-based musician, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist signed to Loosegrove Records, the label co-founded by Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard. Blind since birth, Davis is a key member of Gossard’s band Pointed Shield and has been lauded for their soulful, genre-bending solo work.

Igniting souls and spirits.

Wharton Center For Performing Arts
From $60
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 6 Jan 2027
Get Tickets
Wharton Center For Performing Arts
750 E. Shaw Ln
East Lansing, Michigan 48824
1-800-WHARTON
wharton@msu.edu
https://www.whartoncenter.com/