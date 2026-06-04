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Club 750 Music: Layale Chaker & Maeve Gilchrist

Club 750 Music: Layale Chaker & Maeve Gilchrist

Composer, violinist, and vocalist Layale Chaker, and acclaimed harpist Maeve Gilchrist come together to draw from the musical vocabularies of their respective lineages—Levantine and Celtic—imagining the threads that quietly stitch together inherited worlds, the whispers of old tales passed down by grandmothers, the shadowed weight of mythologies and superstitions, scattered across time and distance.

Their collaboration, "Smoke Veins," traces melodic and rhythmic contours shaped by centuries of oral tradition: the echoes of old stories, mythologies, and superstitions carried across time and distance.

Wharton Center For Performing Arts
From $60 with a subscription
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 23 Mar 2027
Wharton Center For Performing Arts
750 E. Shaw Ln
East Lansing, Michigan 48824
1-800-WHARTON
wharton@msu.edu
https://www.whartoncenter.com/