CONNECT: An Immersive Experience by Carolyn Ferrari

Experience visual art and sound, an art show inspired by Carolyn Ferrari’s spoke word album, Connect. This exhibit brings together poetry and music and artists’ responses to Ferrari’s poetry. An exploration of memory, identity, vulnerability, and healing.

Opening: Friday, September 4th, 6-9pm

Closing: Saturday, September 26th, 1-5pm

Gallery hours between 9/4-9/26 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1-4pm

Curated by: Annamarie Buller, Carolyn Ferrari, and Blake Matthews