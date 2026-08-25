CONNECT: An Immersive Experience by Carolyn Ferrari
CONNECT: An Immersive Experience by Carolyn Ferrari
Experience visual art and sound, an art show inspired by Carolyn Ferrari’s spoke word album, Connect. This exhibit brings together poetry and music and artists’ responses to Ferrari’s poetry. An exploration of memory, identity, vulnerability, and healing.
Opening: Friday, September 4th, 6-9pm
Closing: Saturday, September 26th, 1-5pm
Gallery hours between 9/4-9/26 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1-4pm
Curated by: Annamarie Buller, Carolyn Ferrari, and Blake Matthews
106 Gallery
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Avenue for the Arts
(630) 649-4347
avenueforthearts@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Carolyn Ferarri
106 Gallery
106 Division Ave SGrand Rapids, Michigan 49503
avenueforthearts@gmail.com