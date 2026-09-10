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Cranbrook Academy of Art x MOCAD: Karyn Olivier

Cranbrook Academy of Art x MOCAD: Karyn Olivier

In partnership with Cranbrook Academy of Art and Cranbrook Art Museum, the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MOCAD) presents an artist talk featuring Karyn Olivier (CAA MFA Ceramics 2001). The talk will be introduced by MOCAD’s Co-Director and Artistic Director Jova Lynne (CAA MFA Photography 2017).

Exhibiting a journey through Olivier’s expansive career, the program also celebrates the impact of Cranbrook’s alumni network, while fostering dialogue across generations of artists working in and beyond the Detroit cultural landscape.

Karyn Olivier creates sculptures, installations, and public art. Currently, Olivier is the Public Works Artist in Residence at the Free Library of Philadelphia and will present a solo exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit. She is a sculpture professor at Tyler School of Art and Architecture.

The event is free with museum admission.

Photo of Karyn Olivier. Photo by Ryan Collerd. Courtesy of the artist and Tanya Bonakdar Gallery, New York.

Cranbrook Art Museum
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Cranbrook Art Museum
Cranbrook Art Museum
39221 Woodward Ave
Bloomfield Hills, Michigan 48303