Cultivating Futures Building Momentum From Movement to Mastery

Join Cultivating Futures for our end-of-year celebration honoring the growth, confidence, connection, and resilience developed through Power MoveMent and movement-based learning.

This community celebration brings together students, families, educators, community partners, supporters, and leaders to learn more about the impact of movement on youth well-being and celebrate the journey from movement to mastery.

Guests will hear youth, family, and community stories, learn more about the Power MoveMent program at Brookwood Elementary, and discover how they can help us expand access to movement-based programs for children and families.

November 7, 2026 | 10 AM–2 PM

Grand Rapids African American Museum & Archives

41 Sheldon Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available.