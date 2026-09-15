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Cultivating Futures Building Momentum From Movement to Mastery

Cultivating Futures Building Momentum From Movement to Mastery

Join Cultivating Futures for our end-of-year celebration honoring the growth, confidence, connection, and resilience developed through Power MoveMent and movement-based learning.

This community celebration brings together students, families, educators, community partners, supporters, and leaders to learn more about the impact of movement on youth well-being and celebrate the journey from movement to mastery.

Guests will hear youth, family, and community stories, learn more about the Power MoveMent program at Brookwood Elementary, and discover how they can help us expand access to movement-based programs for children and families.

November 7, 2026 | 10 AM–2 PM
Grand Rapids African American Museum & Archives
41 Sheldon Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available.

Grand Rapids African American Museum & Archives
75-150
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cultivating Futures
6163448997
mikisha.plesco@cfutures.org
Cultivating Futures

Artist Group Info

mikisha.plesco@cfutures.org
Grand Rapids African American Museum & Archives
41 Sheldon Ave SE
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
6163448997
mikisha.plesco@cfutures.org
c1futures.org