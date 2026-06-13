Deep Dive's Juneteenth Show

Deep Dive Burlesk - Juneteenth Show!

Showcasing burlesque, aerial, and pole performances.

Sensual, sultry, and unapologetic, this high-energy show honors Black artistry, expression, and pride in various forms.

Friday, June 19th, 2026, come join us at 🎩Tip-Top Showbar for a night of passion and power as we celebrate the kaleidoscope that is Black excellence through performance art.

Tickets at the link in bio!

Bring cash to tip the performers!

Tickets starting at $20.

VIP stage side options for $35.

Door opens at 7:00 p.m.

Show starts at 8:00 p.m.

Tip-Top Showbar 440 E. Lafayette St. at Beaubien, Detroit — in the heart of Detroit’s historic Greektown

Cast:

Mirage

Josephine Shaker

Shelley La’Belle

Jaded Fox

Kitsu Fondue

Aqua Tofana

Emcee:

BellaDonna Dulce

Kitten:

Sola Celeste

Producer:

Kitsu Fondue

#tiptopshowbar #burlesque #detroitburlesque @deepdiveburlesk