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Deep Dive's Juneteenth Show

Deep Dive's Juneteenth Show

Deep Dive Burlesk - Juneteenth Show!

Showcasing burlesque, aerial, and pole performances.
Sensual, sultry, and unapologetic, this high-energy show honors Black artistry, expression, and pride in various forms.

Friday, June 19th, 2026, come join us at 🎩Tip-Top Showbar for a night of passion and power as we celebrate the kaleidoscope that is Black excellence through performance art.

Tickets at the link in bio!

Bring cash to tip the performers!

Tickets starting at $20.
VIP stage side options for $35.

Door opens at 7:00 p.m.
Show starts at 8:00 p.m.

Tip-Top Showbar 440 E. Lafayette St. at Beaubien, Detroit — in the heart of Detroit’s historic Greektown

Cast:
Mirage
Josephine Shaker
Shelley La’Belle
Jaded Fox
Kitsu Fondue
Aqua Tofana

Emcee:
BellaDonna Dulce

Kitten:
Sola Celeste

Producer:
Kitsu Fondue

#tiptopshowbar #burlesque #detroitburlesque @deepdiveburlesk

Tip Top Showbar
$20-$35
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Glove Peel Productions
marinacasanovaburlesque@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/deepdiveburlesk/

Artist Group Info

Marina Casanova
marinacasanovaburlesque@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/deepdiveburlesk/
Tip Top Showbar
440 E Lafayette St
Detroit, Michigan 48226
https://www.instagram.com/tiptopshowbar/