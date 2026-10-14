Disability Network: Holiday Art Market
Disability Network: Holiday Art Market
Join us for the fourth year of our Holiday Art Market: support local artists with disabilities AND get your holiday shopping wrapped up!
Free refreshments and live music! Gift wrapping available on 12/5.
- Pottery
- Cards
- Jewelry
- Drawings
- Paintings
- Art prints
- Photo prints
- Printmaking
- Sculptures
- More!
Suggested $5 entry donation to support Disability Network’s mission.
Disability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Dec 05, 2026.
Event Supported By
Disability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston
7349710277
info@dnwml.org
Disability Network Washtenaw Monroe Livingston
3941 Research Park DrAnn Arbor, Michigan 48108
734-971-0277
info@dnwml.org