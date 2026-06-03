© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Emanuel Ax and Yo-Yo Ma

Emanuel Ax and Yo-Yo Ma

In the early 1970s, two Juilliard students met and became close friends. The two, cellist Yo-Yo Ma and pianist Emanuel Ax, would go on to become legends of the music world in their own right. In a friendship spanning half a century and musical collaborations over the decades, their performances together are truly something special to experience.

Wharton Center For Performing Arts
From $46
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026
Get Tickets
Wharton Center For Performing Arts
750 E. Shaw Ln
East Lansing, Michigan 48824
1-800-WHARTON
wharton@msu.edu
https://www.whartoncenter.com/