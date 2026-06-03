Emanuel Ax and Yo-Yo Ma
Emanuel Ax and Yo-Yo Ma
In the early 1970s, two Juilliard students met and became close friends. The two, cellist Yo-Yo Ma and pianist Emanuel Ax, would go on to become legends of the music world in their own right. In a friendship spanning half a century and musical collaborations over the decades, their performances together are truly something special to experience.
Wharton Center For Performing Arts
From $46
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026
Wharton Center For Performing Arts
750 E. Shaw LnEast Lansing, Michigan 48824
1-800-WHARTON
wharton@msu.edu