Join us on Wednesday, July 15 at 4:00 pm at the Historic Depot Museum for the opening reception of Emberlight Photographers 2026 — an evening celebrating the artists, images, and visual storytelling that have become one of the festival’s signature traditions. Throughout the evening, guests can meet the photographers, hear the stories behind the images, and explore the exhibition as Festival Ironwood officially comes to life across downtown Ironwood.

https://emberlight.org/event/emberlight-photographers-grand-opening-2026/

Free event