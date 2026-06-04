Emmet Cohen Trio

Multifaceted American jazz pianist and composer Emmet Cohen is one of his generation's pivotal figures in music. A leading jazz pianist of his generation and a defining force in the evolution of the genre, Cohen is a virtuoso musician, producer, and bandleader, combining deep respect for jazz with a singular ability to create connection, community, and momentum in the modern era. Cohen has released 12 albums as a band leader and is the producer and creative force behind “Live From Emmet’s Place,” a landmark series of livestream performances reaching more than 100 million views worldwide and becoming a global cultural platform. A Mack Avenue recording artist, Cohen was named DownBeat Readers Poll Pianist of the Year (2025) and in 2023, received both Pianist of the Year and Livestream Producer of the Year honors from the Jazz Journalists Association.

Emmet is joined by lauded bassist Yasushi Nakamura and one of the most highly regarded jazz drummers on the scene today, Joe Farnsworth, to complete the trio.