© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Everything is Changing (Again): Leading Through AI, Resistance, and Fatigue

Everything is Changing (Again): Leading Through AI, Resistance, and Fatigue

Change is no longer an occasional project — it’s part of everyday work. Join Maner Costerisan’s Jeff Allen, CPA, ABV, principal, and Sarah Jennings, CPA, CFE, CAE, CVGA, principal, for a practical session on preparing teams for change, navigating uncertainty and building support for new initiatives.

Learn how to ease resistance and change fatigue, lead confidently through evolving expectations and new technology, and put simple tools in place to ensure improvements last. Walk away with strategies to help your team adapt, stay engaged and turn change into lasting progress.

CPE credit available. Register here: https://manercpa.com/events/everything-is-changing-again-leading-through-ai-resistance-and-fatigue/?utm_source=Publicom&utm_medium=Ad&utm_campaign=ChangeMgmtWebinarPublicomDigitalCalendar

Virtual Event on Zoom
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Maner Costerisan
https://manercpa.com/events/nonprofit-education-series-technology-efficiency-and-the-future-of-nonprofits/?utm_source=Publicom&amp;utm_medium=ad&amp;utm_campaign=PublicomDigitalCalendar
Virtual Event on Zoom