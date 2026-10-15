Change is no longer an occasional project — it’s part of everyday work. Join Maner Costerisan’s Jeff Allen, CPA, ABV, principal, and Sarah Jennings, CPA, CFE, CAE, CVGA, principal, for a practical session on preparing teams for change, navigating uncertainty and building support for new initiatives.

Learn how to ease resistance and change fatigue, lead confidently through evolving expectations and new technology, and put simple tools in place to ensure improvements last. Walk away with strategies to help your team adapt, stay engaged and turn change into lasting progress.

CPE credit available. Register here: https://manercpa.com/events/everything-is-changing-again-leading-through-ai-resistance-and-fatigue/?utm_source=Publicom&utm_medium=Ad&utm_campaign=ChangeMgmtWebinarPublicomDigitalCalendar