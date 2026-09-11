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Exploring the Impact of PLN-Mediated Cardiomyopathy on West Michigan's Dutch Community

Exploring the Impact of PLN-Mediated Cardiomyopathy on West Michigan's Dutch Community

As part of the Your Health Lecture Series, join Allison Kuipers, PhD, FAHA, for an engaging discussion on the rare phospholamban (PLN) gene.

You'll learn:

The consequences of the Dutch-predominant PLN genetic mutation and its link to heart failure
Why West Michigan is thought to harbor many unknowing carriers of this genetic mutation
The preventative measures that PLN mutation carriers and suspected carriers can take

Calvin University Chapel
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Calvin University

Artist Group Info

jodiress@gmail.com
Calvin University Chapel
1835 Knollcrest Circle SE
Grand rapids , Michigan
https://humanmedicine.msu.edu/events/yhls-kuipers-2026.html