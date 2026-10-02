Fall Family Day
Fall Family Day
Let’s celebrate the visionary creativity of Anna Sui’s incredible fashion collection!
Families will enjoy hands-on activities, experience a workshop on fashion design with repurposed textiles, and style miniature mannequins. Fashion workshops are intended for participants 5+.
The event is open to all, and activities are included with museum admission. ArtMembers and youth 12 and under are free. Advance registration is encouraged!
Cranbrook Art Museum
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Cranbrook Art Museum
Cranbrook Art Museum
39221 Woodward AveBloomfield Hills, Michigan 48303