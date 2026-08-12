© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Festival of Darkness 2026

Festival of Darkness 2026

Five years of the unexpected, the unsettling, and the unforgettable.

On Saturday, September 26th, the FESTIVAL OF DARKNESS returns to the haunted halls of the historic Redford Theatre for a 5th annual celebration of dark cinema.

Join us for a meticulously curated 90-minute selection of short films, featuring a tapestry of darkness, introspection, and horror woven by brilliant independent filmmakers from Michigan and around the globe.

Admission is just $10, and 50% of all ticket sales directly support the continued preservation and operations of the Redford Theater.

For further details, visit: festivalofdarkness.com

Or follow us on socials: @festivalofdarkness

▪️Festival of Darkness 2026
▪️Saturday, September 26th
▪️Doors 7pm - Showtime 8pm
▪️Redford Theatre, Detroit, MI

Recommended for mature audiences due to unsettling content.

Redford Theatre
$10
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
Redford Theatre
17360 Lahser Rd
Detroit, Michigan 48219-2348