Festival of Darkness 2026

Five years of the unexpected, the unsettling, and the unforgettable.

On Saturday, September 26th, the FESTIVAL OF DARKNESS returns to the haunted halls of the historic Redford Theatre for a 5th annual celebration of dark cinema.

Join us for a meticulously curated 90-minute selection of short films, featuring a tapestry of darkness, introspection, and horror woven by brilliant independent filmmakers from Michigan and around the globe.

Admission is just $10, and 50% of all ticket sales directly support the continued preservation and operations of the Redford Theater.

For further details, visit: festivalofdarkness.com

Or follow us on socials: @festivalofdarkness

▪️Festival of Darkness 2026

▪️Saturday, September 26th

▪️Doors 7pm - Showtime 8pm

▪️Redford Theatre, Detroit, MI

Recommended for mature audiences due to unsettling content.