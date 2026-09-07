Flint Repertory Theatre: RENT
Flint Repertory Theatre: RENT
FIM Bower Theatre
Rent
By Jonathan Larson
Directed by Kevin O'Callaghan
A Generation-Defining Rock Musical
In New York City’s East Village, a group of young artists struggle to survive, create, and connect in the face of poverty, addiction, and the AIDS crisis. Over the course of one unforgettable year, friendships are tested, love is found and lost, and a community learns what it means to truly live. With an electrifying rock score, Rent is a groundbreaking musical about holding on to hope, choosing love, and finding light in the darkest moments.
FIM Flint Repertory Theatre
$37 - $50
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Dec 13, 2026.
Event Supported By
FIM Flint Repertory Theatre
FIM Flint Repertory Theatre
1220 E. Kearsley St.Flint, Michigan 48503