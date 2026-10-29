Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend, October 30-November 2
Halloween is here! Looking for some fun ways to celebrate? Or maybe you just want some things to get you out of the house while the weather is still warm? Either way, Michigan Public has you covered! We've gathered some of our favorite events from across Michigan this weekend. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.
Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
10/29-10/31 | All Day
Downtown - Muskegon
Free
10/31 | 12 p.m.
Downtown - Manistee
$5
10/31 | 9 a.m.
Right Brain Brewery - 225 E 16th Street, Traverse City
$30
10/31 | 10 a.m.
Downtown - Big Rapids
Free
Ann Arbor & Ypsilanti
One Last Gathering at the Farm
10/30 | 6 p.m.
Cornman Farms - 8540 Island Lake Road, Dexter
$125
Downtown Milan Trick-or-Treating
10/30 | 5:30 p.m.
Tolan Square - 4 Tolan Street, Milan
Free
10/30-11/1 | Times Vary
Lydia Mendelssohn Theatre - 911 N University, Ann Arbor
Prices Vary
10/31 | 8:15 p.m.
Wiard’s Orchards & County Fair - 5565 Merritt Road, Ypsilanti
Free
Metro Detroit
10/29-10/31 | Times Vary
Glenlore Trails - 3860 Newton Road, Commerce, MI
$25
10/29-11/1 | Times Vary
Fisher Theatre - 3011 W Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
10/30-11/1 | 6 p.m.
Blake’s Farms - 71485 N Avenue, Armada
Prices Vary
10/31 | 6 p.m.
Detroit Historical Museum - 5401 Woodward Avenue, Detroit
$125
Grand Rapids
Resting Witch Face - Halloween Comedy
10/29-10/31 | 7 p.m.
The Comedy Project - 540 Leonard Street NW, Suite B, Grand Rapids
$20
Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus
10/29-11/1 | Times Vary
Van Andel Arena - 130 W Fulton Street, Grand Rapids
Prices Vary
The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert Live-to-Film
10/30-10/31 | Times Vary
DeVos Performance Hall - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids
Prices Vary
10/30-11/1 | All Day
John Ball Zoo - 1300 Fulton Street W, Grand Rapids
$22.95
Kalamazoo
Haunted Dinner with Medium Dan
10/30 | 6 p.m.
Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe Street, Kalamazoo, MI
$150
10/30-10/31 | 9:30 p.m.
Crawlspace Comedy Theatre - 315 W Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo
$10
10/31 | 7 p.m.
Air Zoo - 6151 Portage Road, Portage
$30
10/31 | 9 a.m.
Kalamazoo County Expo Center - 2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo
Free
Lansing
10/29-11/1 | 6:30 p.m.
Ingham County Fairgrounds - 700 E Ash Street, Mason
$20
10/30 | 5 p.m.
Downtown - Grand Ledge
Free
10/30 | 3:30 p.m.
Downtown - St. Johns
Free
10/31 | 12 p.m.
The Mayfair Bar & Lake Lansing Park South - 1589 Lake Lansing Road, Haslett
Free
Upper Peninsula
10/31 | 10:30 a.m.
360 Maple Street, Sault Ste. Marie
$30
10/31 |12 p.m.
154 W Marquette St, Marquette
$20
Field of Scream & Haunted Farm
10/31 | 8 p.m.
Loud Acres Farm - 178 Fisher Road, Crystal Falls
$15
Haunting at the Quincy Smelter
10/29-10/31 | 7 p.m.
The Quincy Smelter - 48991 Maple Street, Hancock
$12