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Here are 28 things to do in Michigan this weekend, October 30-November 2

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published October 29, 2026 at 4:08 PM EDT

Halloween is here! Looking for some fun ways to celebrate? Or maybe you just want some things to get you out of the house while the weather is still warm? Either way, Michigan Public has you covered! We've gathered some of our favorite events from across Michigan this weekend. Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public.

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Harvest Hay Bale Trail

10/29-10/31 | All Day

Downtown - Muskegon

Free

Boos, Brews, and Brats

10/31 | 12 p.m.

Downtown - Manistee

$5

Traverse City Zombie Run

10/31 | 9 a.m.

Right Brain Brewery - 225 E 16th Street, Traverse City

$30

Big Rapids Fall Fest

10/31 | 10 a.m.

Downtown - Big Rapids

Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsilanti

One Last Gathering at the Farm

10/30 | 6 p.m.

Cornman Farms - 8540 Island Lake Road, Dexter

$125

Downtown Milan Trick-or-Treating

10/30 | 5:30 p.m.

Tolan Square - 4 Tolan Street, Milan

Free

King Lear

10/30-11/1 | Times Vary

Lydia Mendelssohn Theatre - 911 N University, Ann Arbor

Prices Vary

Run Scream Run

10/31 | 8:15 p.m.

Wiard’s Orchards & County Fair - 5565 Merritt Road, Ypsilanti

Free

Metro Detroit

Glenlore Trails - CarnEvil 2

10/29-10/31 | Times Vary

Glenlore Trails - 3860 Newton Road, Commerce, MI

$25

Maybe Happy Ending

10/29-11/1 | Times Vary

Fisher Theatre - 3011 W Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Blake’s Haunted Big Apple

10/30-11/1 | 6 p.m.

Blake’s Farms - 71485 N Avenue, Armada

Prices Vary

Houdini 100: Magic & Mystery

10/31 | 6 p.m.

Detroit Historical Museum - 5401 Woodward Avenue, Detroit

$125

Grand Rapids

Resting Witch Face - Halloween Comedy

10/29-10/31 | 7 p.m.

The Comedy Project - 540 Leonard Street NW, Suite B, Grand Rapids

$20

Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus

10/29-11/1 | Times Vary

Van Andel Arena - 130 W Fulton Street, Grand Rapids

Prices Vary

The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert Live-to-Film

10/30-10/31 | Times Vary

DeVos Performance Hall - 303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids

Prices Vary

Zoo Goes Boo

10/30-11/1 | All Day

John Ball Zoo - 1300 Fulton Street W, Grand Rapids

$22.95

Kalamazoo

Haunted Dinner with Medium Dan

10/30 | 6 p.m.

Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe Street, Kalamazoo, MI

$150

The Great Pumpkin Massacre

10/30-10/31 | 9:30 p.m.

Crawlspace Comedy Theatre - 315 W Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo

$10

Ghost Tours

10/31 | 7 p.m.

Air Zoo - 6151 Portage Road, Portage

$30

Kalamazoo Indoor Flea Market

10/31 | 9 a.m.

Kalamazoo County Expo Center - 2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo

Free

Lansing

Jack O’Lanterns Unleashed

10/29-11/1 | 6:30 p.m.

Ingham County Fairgrounds - 700 E Ash Street, Mason

$20

Bridge Street Trick or Treat 

10/30 | 5 p.m.

Downtown - Grand Ledge

Free

St. Johns Candy Crawl

10/30 | 3:30 p.m.

Downtown - St. Johns

Free

HIDE Fest

10/31 | 12 p.m.

The Mayfair Bar & Lake Lansing Park South - 1589 Lake Lansing Road, Haslett

Free

Upper Peninsula

Halloween 5K Fun Run/Walk

10/31 | 10:30 a.m.

360 Maple Street, Sault Ste. Marie

$30

Queen City Trick or Trot

10/31 |12 p.m.

154 W Marquette St, Marquette

$20

Field of Scream & Haunted Farm

10/31 | 8 p.m.

Loud Acres Farm - 178 Fisher Road, Crystal Falls

$15

Haunting at the Quincy Smelter

10/29-10/31 | 7 p.m.

The Quincy Smelter - 48991 Maple Street, Hancock

$12
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Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing and Communications Coordinator at Michigan Public. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Communications and Business Administration.
See stories by Frankie Tracy
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