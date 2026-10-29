Be a Hero at the Big House 2026

Be a Hero at the Big House on Sunday, November 1st by signing up to donate blood, join the organ donor registry, or join the stem cell registry. This is our largest event of the year and a chance to see Michigan Stadium from the luxurious Jack Roth Stadium Club.

Blood donations count towards the 44th annual Blood Battle competition against OSU and the Abbott Big Ten We Give Blood competition. You don’t want to miss the largest single-day blood drive on the University of Michigan campus.

Click here to schedule your appointment.