Grand Rapids Public Schools selects next superintendent

Grand Rapids Public Schools leaders have chosen the district’s next superintendent.

The GRPS Board of Education on Wednesday selected Allison Tingwall, an administrator from Chicago Public Schools, to step into the role.

The current superintendent, Leadriane Roby, plans to leave at the end of this school year.

Tingwall told the board she is happy to come back to Michigan, where she grew up.

“The promise of public education is something that was delivered to me," she said. "And I feel a deep-seated belief to give back, to contribute back to that for every child. And, particularly, it would be a delight to do that in Michigan, my home state.”

Tingwall attended Dearborn Public Schools and Novi Community School District before earning her bachelor's degree at the University of Michigan. She has 20 years of experience in education.

Grand Rapids Public Schools is currently in the middle of a reorganization plan that will close or consolidate 10 school buildings. It also could have a reshaped school board in the coming year, with 15 candidates vying for five seats on the board in the November election.

Tingwall said she wanted to build on the strengths the district already has.

“I don’t aim to come in here and be a superhero superintendent,” she said. “I don’t think that’s the role. I think one of the things a good leader does is recognize where they have really strong expertise and then where they need or have really strong talent to supplement.”

