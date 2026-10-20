Meet the candidates for Grand Rapids Public School Board

The race for Grand Rapids Public Schools' Board of Education in 2026 is crowded: 15 candidates are vying for five seats with four-year terms. In addition, one incumbent, Erika VanDyke, is running unopposed for a partial term.

The district says it enrolls around 14,000 students whose families have roots in more than 80 countries with more than 70 different languages spoken.

This non-partisan race comes as the district faces intense public scrutiny surrounding teacher salaries, school building sales and a disjointed board.

Election Day is November 3. Here’s what you need to know about where candidates stand on the issues facing the district.

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Since 2023, some parents and students have been organizing to push the district to offer more opportunities for community feedback. Some stakeholders say they feel the district takes a “transactional” approach to the community, according to a report commissioned by GRPS in 2023 .

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Grand Rapids Public Schools has been struggling to hire and retain teachers. At the end of the 2025 school year, one teacher and one school principal resigned publicly from their positions during two separate school board meetings, citing a lack of resources, low pay and support. According to the district, as of September 2026, 95% of teaching positions had been filled.

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For years, GRPS has been facing shrinking student enrollment, with some parents blaming administrators for failing to listen to their concerns. Since 2010, enrollment has dropped nearly 30% , leaving GRPS school buildings at only half capacity. The decrease in student population has resulted in the closure of at least seven schools, with three more expected to close by 2028 .

Grand Rapids Public Schools offers students the opportunity to attend their neighborhood school or to apply to one of the district's 17 theme schools, which provide unique academic offerings centered around a certain theme, such as art or environmental science programs. Students don’t need to live in the neighborhood of the theme school to attend.

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