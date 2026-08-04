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for King and Country

for King and Country

for KING & COUNTRY are a Christian pop duo made up of brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone. Originally from Australia, the siblings moved to America as kids and settled in Nashville, Tennessee. After initially releasing music as Joel & Luke, the band rechristened themselves for KING & COUNTRY in 2012 with the release of their debut album, Crave. Their 2014 follow-up Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong. and 2018 LP Burn the Ships each earned the pair a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album. Further albums in their discography include the holiday-themed A Drummer Boy Christmas (2020) and What Are We Waiting For? (2022). Their fifth studio album, The Most Beautiful Colours, is set for release on September 18, 2026.

Van Andel Arena
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026

Artist Group Info

for King and Country
https://www.ticketmaster.com/for-king-country-tickets/artist/1696962#about
Van Andel Arena
303 Monroe Ave. NW
Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503
https://www.vanandelarena.com/events/2021/artprize-2021