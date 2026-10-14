Free AI workshop for Grand Rapids owners

You're mid-color and the phone rings. The shop's closed and the inbox isn't. AI can take some of that on. Some of it should stay with you.

This is one hour for Grand Rapids business owners at Bamboo, 2 W Fulton St. We'll cover:

- Where AI fits in a normal week. Plain examples, like answering missed calls and inquiries, appointment reminders, and first drafts of replies to reviews and emails.

- The jobs to keep human. Judgment calls, complaints, and anything you'd be embarrassed to have go wrong.

- One thing to try next week, written down before you leave.

Bring one question about your business. You'll get a straight answer, even when the answer is "don't use AI for this."

Small group, free. Hosted by Aaron Byrne, AI Governance Professional (AIGP), KeenHand.

Save a seat: cal.com/keenhand/workshop?flyer=on-mipublic