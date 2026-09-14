Free Hallelujah for Heat concert returns to Detroit Oct. 24

DTE Energy welcomes the community to Hallelujah for Heat, a free gospel concert on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Fellowship Chapel in Detroit. The event serves as the kickoff to THAW's Week of Warmth, helping raise awareness of energy assistance resources available to Michigan families before the winter season. This year's event features Grammy Award-winning Ricky Dillard and New G, along with Minister Lisa Page-Brooks, bringing people together through music, faith and fellowship while highlighting the importance of connecting families with the support they need to stay safe and warm this winter. Register for free at DTEH4H2026.eventbrite.com.