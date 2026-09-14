Free Hallelujah for Heat concert returns to Detroit Oct. 24
Free Hallelujah for Heat concert returns to Detroit Oct. 24
DTE Energy welcomes the community to Hallelujah for Heat, a free gospel concert on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Fellowship Chapel in Detroit. The event serves as the kickoff to THAW's Week of Warmth, helping raise awareness of energy assistance resources available to Michigan families before the winter season. This year's event features Grammy Award-winning Ricky Dillard and New G, along with Minister Lisa Page-Brooks, bringing people together through music, faith and fellowship while highlighting the importance of connecting families with the support they need to stay safe and warm this winter. Register for free at DTEH4H2026.eventbrite.com.
Fellowship Chapel Banquet & Conference Center
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
DTE Energy
(313) 477-7533
mark.jones@dteenergy.com
Artist Group Info
Ricky Dillard and New G. Choir
Fellowship Chapel Banquet & Conference Center
7707 W. Outer DriveDetroit, Michigan 48235
3133472820;131