Free Michigan Women’s Ministry Leadership Conference Coming to Oxford

OXFORD, MI — Christian women who lead women through churches, Bible studies, ministries, and nonprofit organizations are invited to the Michigan Women’s Ministry Leadership Conference, Saturday, October 17, 2026, from 9 AM–4 PM at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford.

This free, Bible-based, non-denominational conference is designed to encourage, equip, and connect women’s ministry leaders and their teams. The day will feature worship, inspirational training, practical ministry ideas, small-group conversations, Speed Networking, and opportunities to connect with other Christian women leaders from across Michigan.

Admission is FREE.

Michigan Women’s Ministry Leadership Conference

Saturday, October 17, 2026 | 9 AM–4 PM

LakePoint Community Church

1550 W. Drahner Rd. | Oxford, MI 48371

Learn more and register at MichiganWMAssn.com.