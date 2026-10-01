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Free Michigan Women’s Ministry Leadership Conference Coming to Oxford

Free Michigan Women’s Ministry Leadership Conference Coming to Oxford

Free Michigan Women’s Ministry Leadership Conference Coming to Oxford

OXFORD, MI — Christian women who lead women through churches, Bible studies, ministries, and nonprofit organizations are invited to the Michigan Women’s Ministry Leadership Conference, Saturday, October 17, 2026, from 9 AM–4 PM at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford.

This free, Bible-based, non-denominational conference is designed to encourage, equip, and connect women’s ministry leaders and their teams. The day will feature worship, inspirational training, practical ministry ideas, small-group conversations, Speed Networking, and opportunities to connect with other Christian women leaders from across Michigan.

Admission is FREE.

Michigan Women’s Ministry Leadership Conference
Saturday, October 17, 2026 | 9 AM–4 PM
LakePoint Community Church
1550 W. Drahner Rd. | Oxford, MI 48371
Learn more and register at MichiganWMAssn.com.

LakePoint Community Church
08:30 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Women's Ministry Association
877-774-6986
info@marnie.com
https://www.womenspeakers.com/wma
LakePoint Community Church
1550 W. Drahner Rd.
Oxford, Michigan 48371
248-628-0038
info@marnie.com
https://www.MichiganWMAssn.com