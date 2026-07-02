Friends: Furry & Fictional
Friends: Furry & Fictional
Opening Reception: Friday, July 17th, 2026 5-8pm
Gallery Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 11am-6pm
Friends: Furry & Fictional celebrates the many ways humans connect with animals—from the comfort of our pets to the wonder of wildlife. Long present in our stories, cultures, and daily lives, animals continue to inspire care, curiosity, and creative expression, reminding us of our shared place in the world.
Detroit Artists Market
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Aug 15, 2026.
Event Supported By
Detroit Artists Market
(313) 832-8540
info@detroitartistsmarket.org
Detroit Artists Market
4719 Woodward AveDetroit, Michigan 48201
(313) 832-8540
info@detroitartistsmarket.org