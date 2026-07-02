© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Friends: Furry & Fictional

Friends: Furry & Fictional

Opening Reception: Friday, July 17th, 2026 5-8pm
Gallery Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 11am-6pm

Friends: Furry & Fictional celebrates the many ways humans connect with animals—from the comfort of our pets to the wonder of wildlife. Long present in our stories, cultures, and daily lives, animals continue to inspire care, curiosity, and creative expression, reminding us of our shared place in the world.

Detroit Artists Market
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Aug 15, 2026.

Event Supported By

Detroit Artists Market
(313) 832-8540
info@detroitartistsmarket.org
https://detroitartistsmarket.org
Detroit Artists Market
4719 Woodward Ave
Detroit, Michigan 48201
(313) 832-8540
info@detroitartistsmarket.org
https://detroitartistsmarket.org/art-for-the-holidays-2025/