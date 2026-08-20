Full Moon Festival
Full Moon Festival
For many cultures across East Asia, family and friends come together for the mid-autumn Full Moon with festivities, delicious food, and good company. The Lieberthal-Rogel Center for Chinese Studies, U-M Astronomy, the Nam Center for Korean Studies, and the Center Japanese Studies invite you to the Judy & Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory for a celebration of the Mid-Autumn Full Moon.
This drop-in program includes activities in the observatory classroom, exploration of the historic observatory, and telescope viewing of the Moon! Families are welcome! Free and open to the public.
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
7347632230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
Artist Group Info
sgleslie@umich.edu
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
1398 E. Ann Street (entrance on Observatory Street)Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
734.763.2230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu