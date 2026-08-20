Full Moon Festival

For many cultures across East Asia, family and friends come together for the mid-autumn Full Moon with festivities, delicious food, and good company. The Lieberthal-Rogel Center for Chinese Studies, U-M Astronomy, the Nam Center for Korean Studies, and the Center Japanese Studies invite you to the Judy & Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory for a celebration of the Mid-Autumn Full Moon.

This drop-in program includes activities in the observatory classroom, exploration of the historic observatory, and telescope viewing of the Moon! Families are welcome! Free and open to the public.