GBHS Presents 'Radium Girls'

Grand Blanc High School Drama Club is proud to announce its upcoming production of Radium Girls by D.W. Gregory, directed by GBHS Drama Teacher, Caitlin Palomaki. This compelling historical drama is based on the true story of the young women who worked as dial painters at the U.S. Radium Corporation in the 1920s. The production explores the devastating consequences of corporate negligence and the power of ordinary people to create meaningful change.

At the center of the story is Grace Fryer (Emily Balgenorth), a determined radium girl who leads the fight against the U.S. Radium Corporation and its president, Arthur Roeder (Jake Basgall). Alongside Grace is fellow dial painter Kathryn Schaub (Evelyn Sergent), who joins her and their lawyer, Raymond Berry (Warren Coryell) in the pursuit of justice. Together, they face mounting challenges as they take on a powerful corporation and its strategic, ruthless lawyer, Edward Markley (Gavin Raysin).

While confronting deteriorating health, mounting medical expenses, and relentless obstacles in their pursuit of justice, the girls refused to back down. With the help of Katherine Wiley (Alana Harris), they discover the power of the press to share their story and expose the truth. Their fight becomes more than a personal battle; it becomes a stand for accountability, workers’ rights, and the protection of future generations.