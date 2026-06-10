Geeks Who Drink Trivia at Mash Bar at Slows Bar BQ

Geeks Who Drink Trivia is an authentic, homegrown pub quiz, where useless knowledge means everything. Our general knowledge quizzes cover everything from literature to lit memes, from pop culture to the history of PopTarts—crafted in creative, multimedia rounds that’ll keep you thinking and laughing all night. Bring your cleverest friends (or your dumbest, if you want to look extra smart), or play solo and meet some fresh faces.

Free & fun to play, all you need is your phone! Join us at the Mash Bar at Slows Bar BQ in Ann Arbor every Wednesday, where the fun starts at 7pm. To learn more, visit geekswhodrink.com.

This is a Weekly Recurring Event

Runs from Jun 17, 2026 to Sep 23, 2026 and happens every:

Wednesdays: 7:00pm - 9:00pm Timezone: Eastern Time (US & Canada)