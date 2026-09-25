Girls Night Out: Verity

Gather your girlfriends and get ready for a night of secrets, suspense and movie magic! Celebrate the big-screen debut of Verity with an exclusive Girls Night Out experience featuring a themed cocktail or mocktail, a small popcorn, an exclusive collectible tote bag and a surprise gift. It’s the perfect excuse to grab your girls, settle in for a thrilling night at the movies and see if you can uncover the truth before the credits roll.

October 2nd, 2026

7PM

Tickets: $50 Includes Movie Admission, Small Popcorn, One Themed Cocktail or Mocktail, Exclusive Collectible Tote Bag (valued at $25), and Surprise Gift

For tickets and additional information, visit www.Emagine-Entertainment.com.