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Global Summit on Pediatrics and Neonatology

Global Summit on Pediatrics and Neonatology

It is our great pleasure to welcome you to the Global Summit on Pediatrics and Neonatology, taking place on June 7–8, 2027, in the vibrant city of Zurich, Switzerland.

This prestigious international conference will bring together pediatricians, neonatologists, clinicians, researchers, academicians, healthcare professionals, students, policymakers, and industry leaders from around the world to exchange knowledge, share groundbreaking research, and discuss the latest advancements in pediatric and neonatal healthcare.

The summit serves as a global platform for fostering scientific collaboration, promoting evidence-based clinical practice, and encouraging innovation that contributes to improving the health and well-being of infants, children, and adolescents worldwide.
Website: https://globalpediatricsconference.com/

Intercity Hotel
799$
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 7 Jun 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Aventis Meetings inc
3054177427
pediatrics@aventisconferences.com
Aventis Meetings Inc

Artist Group Info

Olivia Wilson
pediatrics@aventisconferences.com
https://globalpediatricsconference.com/
Intercity Hotel
Zurich, Switzerland
Zurich, 8153
4709166880
diabetic@intellimeetings.org
https://diabetes.intelliglobalconferences.com/