It is our great pleasure to welcome you to the Global Summit on Pediatrics and Neonatology, taking place on June 7–8, 2027, in the vibrant city of Zurich, Switzerland.

This prestigious international conference will bring together pediatricians, neonatologists, clinicians, researchers, academicians, healthcare professionals, students, policymakers, and industry leaders from around the world to exchange knowledge, share groundbreaking research, and discuss the latest advancements in pediatric and neonatal healthcare.

The summit serves as a global platform for fostering scientific collaboration, promoting evidence-based clinical practice, and encouraging innovation that contributes to improving the health and well-being of infants, children, and adolescents worldwide.

Website: https://globalpediatricsconference.com/

