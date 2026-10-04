Goodrich/Atlas Chamber Fall Brunch & Bingo
Goodrich/Atlas Chamber Fall Brunch & Bingo
Join the Goodrich-Atlas Chamber of Commerce for our Fall Brunch on Sunday, October 18, 2026, at Atlas Valley Golf Club!
Grab your friends and enjoy a fun fall afternoon featuring brunch, 10 games of bingo, raffle prizes and a cash bar. 🍂
Come have some fun, enjoy great prizes and spend the afternoon with us while supporting our local community. Tickets are $75 per person, so grab yours before they’re gone!
🍂 Brunch
🎉 10 Games of Bingo
🎟️ Raffle Prizes
🍹 Cash Bar Available
Hosted by the Goodrich-Atlas Chamber of Commerce.
Atlas Valley Golf Club
$75.00
10:30 AM - 02:30 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Goodrich-Atlas Chamber of Commerce
goodrichchambersecretary@gmail.com
Atlas Valley Golf Club
8313 Perry RdGrand Blanc, Michigan 48439
(810) 636-9501