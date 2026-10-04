Goodrich/Atlas Chamber Fall Brunch & Bingo

Join the Goodrich-Atlas Chamber of Commerce for our Fall Brunch on Sunday, October 18, 2026, at Atlas Valley Golf Club!

Grab your friends and enjoy a fun fall afternoon featuring brunch, 10 games of bingo, raffle prizes and a cash bar. 🍂

Come have some fun, enjoy great prizes and spend the afternoon with us while supporting our local community. Tickets are $75 per person, so grab yours before they’re gone!

🍂 Brunch

🎉 10 Games of Bingo

🎟️ Raffle Prizes

🍹 Cash Bar Available

Hosted by the Goodrich-Atlas Chamber of Commerce.