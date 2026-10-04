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Goodrich/Atlas Chamber Fall Brunch & Bingo

Goodrich/Atlas Chamber Fall Brunch & Bingo

Join the Goodrich-Atlas Chamber of Commerce for our Fall Brunch on Sunday, October 18, 2026, at Atlas Valley Golf Club!

Grab your friends and enjoy a fun fall afternoon featuring brunch, 10 games of bingo, raffle prizes and a cash bar. 🍂

Come have some fun, enjoy great prizes and spend the afternoon with us while supporting our local community. Tickets are $75 per person, so grab yours before they’re gone!

🍂 Brunch
🎉 10 Games of Bingo
🎟️ Raffle Prizes
🍹 Cash Bar Available

Hosted by the Goodrich-Atlas Chamber of Commerce.

Atlas Valley Golf Club
$75.00
10:30 AM - 02:30 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Goodrich-Atlas Chamber of Commerce
goodrichchambersecretary@gmail.com
goodrichchamber.org
Atlas Valley Golf Club
8313 Perry Rd
Grand Blanc, Michigan 48439
(810) 636-9501