Grace Centers of Hope Hosts “Pave the Way,” September 26

Grace Centers of Hope, a leading nonprofit that provides comprehensive life skills programs to help men, women, and children address complex issues such as homelessness, addiction and abuse, will host its annual “Pave the Way” run event on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. The event will take place at Stony Creek Metropark, located at 4300 Main Park Drive, Shelby Township, MI 48316.

Pave the Way brings Metro Detroit and surrounding communities together in support of the men, women, and children served by Grace Centers of Hope. Participants may choose to run or walk the Half Marathon, 10K, or 5K. Each offering a beautifully scenic course through Stony Creek Metropark.

Race-day registration and packet pickup will begin at 7 a.m. The Half Marathon does not have same-day registration and will begin at 8:30 a.m. The 10K will follow at 8:45 a.m. and lastly, the 5K at 9 a.m. Each registration includes an official Pave the Way t-shirt and finisher medal.

Participants are also encouraged to become an “IMPACT Champion” by creating an individual or team fundraiser. Fundraisers are encouraged to share why they are participating, invite friends and family to support their run, and earn recognition and rewards as they reach fundraising milestones.

The 2026 Pave the Way run event is proudly supported by Spring Arbor Group, Celanese, Pepsi, Farbman Group, Moceri, Gold Innovision Team, Master’s Lawn and Landscape, King Vehicle Lifts, and Oakland Orthopedic Partners.

To become a sponsor, start an IMPACT fundraising team, or explore other ways to get involved, contact Kaelyn Crawford at kcrawford@gracecentersofhope.org.

For event, fundraising and registration information, visit https://gracecentersofhope.org/pave-the-way-run/.

To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/ShelbyTownship/PaveTheWayHalf

