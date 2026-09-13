Grand Marais Wine Tasting and Art Auction
Grand Marais Wine Tasting and Art Auction
Annual Wine Tasting and Art Auction benefiting the Grand Marais Historical Society and the Grand Marais Chamber of Commerce supporting our rich heritage and businesses in our beautiful bayside upper peninsula town. It is a magical time of year to visit the Upper Peninsula during our fall color season and attend this fundraiser event!
Grand Marais Community Center Barn
$30/person
04:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Marais Historical Society and Grand Marais Chamber of Commerce
6154267322
Grand Marais Community Center Barn
6154267322
secretary@grandmaraismichigan.com