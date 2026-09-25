Great Lakes Fisheries: People, Fish, and the Waters That Connect Us

Join us on Tuesday, September 29 at 6pm as Brandon Schroeder blends history, culture, and science to reveal how the waters of the Great Lakes continue to connect communities past and present!

This is a free community event that will take place in the theater of the Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center. Brandon Schroeder is the Senior Extension Educator for Michigan Sea Grant and MSU Extension. His presentation on Great Lakes fisheries will incorporate stories of people, places, science, culture, and stewardship that have shaped life across Michigan for generations, all while exploring the fascinating relationship between fish, communities, and an ever-changing Great Lakes ecosystem. This presentation draws on resources from the Great Lakes Fisheries Heritage Trail, Michigan Sea Grant, the Center for Great Lakes Literacy, and other partnering organizations.