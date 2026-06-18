Greektown Heritage Festival
Greektown Heritage Festival
Please join us for the Greektown Heritage Festival in the heart of historic Greektown Detroit! Celebrating the rich, ethnic Greek heritage of the downtown neighborhood, The highlight of the festival is the street-side lamb roast with eight spits rotating this celebratory Greek dish. Monroe Street is filled with live Greek music, traditional Greek dancers, Greek food and drink, and family-friendly games. Free and open to the public. Opa!
Greektown
12:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026