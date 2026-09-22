Visit Sanborn Park woods for a walk through, trick or treat event in Port Huron on Saturday, Oct 24, 2026!

Get ready for...

•Candy/treats from nearly 30 local businesses/organizations

•Halloween inflatables/scenes

•Cider and donut holes

•The Real Ghostbusters (until noon)

•Petting zoo

•Trackless, mini train looping around Sanborn Park

Drink/Food trucks...

Fizz Soda • Cheesy Rider • Bestie Bites and Travelin' Tom's Coffee of Ride or Die Mobile Events

​The annual stroll begins at 10 a.m. with trick-or-treaters entering every 30 minutes. The last group will enter at 12:30 p.m. This is a rain or shine event.

Save money by registering early for the Halloween Stroll. Early registration ends the Friday before the Stroll. ​​

–New Low Price for residents-

Early registration Resident: $5

Nonresident: $10

Day of event: $10 cash

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Tickets will be available to purchase with cash at the Recreation trailer on the day of the Halloween Stroll. Credit or debit card is not accepted day of. Those who register the day of the event will receive a ticket. Tickets must be given to the check-in tent upon entry.

​Registration is per trick-or-treater. Only trick-or-treaters collecting candy need to register. Residents of the City of Port Huron, Port Huron Twp., Burtchville Twp., Kimball Twp. and Clyde Twp. have been afforded the resident's rate for the event.

Register early for the Halloween Stroll Here or at the Palmer Park Recreation Center located at 2829 Armour St. in Port Huron.