The Harrietta Blueberry Festival began in 2007 when local residents wanted to organize an event to bring the community together. Choosing to highlight local attractions and businesses, the Village celebrates annually with food, games, a parade, and more!

The festival is a free family-friendly event! Live music, pie eating contests, a quilt raffle, children’s games, and a fire hose spray provide entertainment for the participants and viewers alike. Many skilled artisans line the streets and fill the Village Hall to offer their goods for sale. The highlight of the day is the Leo Porter Memorial Parade, featuring local leaders, sponsors, and various local organization floats. Visitors of all ages and creeds are guaranteed to find something they enjoy.

The Harrietta United Methodist Church and the Slagle Township-Harrietta Fire Department put on major fundraisers. The Fire Dept. offers an amazing blueberry pancake breakfast, with eggs, sausage, coffee, and juice. The Fire Dept. also hosts a beer tent! The HUMC puts on a cookout lunch from noon until the food is gone, along with a great rummage and bake sale in the church. A community church service is also held the following morning.

Are you just here for the blueberries? Festival-goers are able to purchase a wide variety of blueberry items: ice-cream sundaes, hand-held pies, themed t-shirts, and fresh blueberries to support the Festival. Get them before they’re gone! If you want to pick your own, Harrietta’s Blueberry Hill is just down the road.