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Haunted Histories

Haunted Histories

Join the Clements Library for a spooktacular open-house style event. Go undercover as a detective to solve the murder of a 1910s mayor before a new mayor (who's possibly the killer) is elected! Inspired by our current exhibit, "Who Counts? A History of Voting in America," you'll meet the town's candidates, vote in the election, and view the exhibit. Additionally, participate in a costume contest from 7:30-8 pm or attend performances at 7 and 8 pm of “A Ghost,” a play from our very own collections! Register now to reserve your spot.

U-M William L. Clements Library
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

William L. Clements Library
clements.umich.edu
U-M William L. Clements Library
909 S. University Ave
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
clements.umich.edu