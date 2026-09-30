Health care affordability tops survey of Michigan small business owners ahead of midterm elections

A new survey of Michigan business owners finds their top issue for the midterms is health care affordability.

The Small Business Association of Michigan says two-thirds of small business owners it surveyed said containing health care costs should be the top priority for incoming elected officials.

Association president Brian Calley said business owners are being crushed by the increasing costs of health care.

“Despite year-over-year increases of thousands of dollars in premiums per employee, policymakers have not made any progress toward solutions,” said Calley.

84% of small business owners surveyed say their employee health care premiums increased by up to $2,000 per employee in the past year.

Taxes and workforce availability came in second and third most important issues for newly elected officials in the survey.

Of those surveyed by the SBAM, 81% own a business with 50 employees or less. The survey was conducted in August and September of 2026.