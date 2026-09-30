Issues & Ale: 2026 Election Preview with Michigan Public

Issues & Ale: 2026 Election Preview

7 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2026

Lansing Brewing Company

A free Michigan Public event - watch in person or online

Register here.

With the August primary behind us, we now have a clearer view of what the upcoming 2026 midterm election will look like here in Michigan.

Jocelyn Benson (D) and John James (R) emerged as their respective party’s gubernatorial candidates, and the two are set for an intense battle for Michigan Governor. And after a fiercely competitive primary, Abdul El-Sayed (D) advanced as the Democratic candidate for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat; he will face former U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R) in a race with national implications.

The groundwork is set for the November election. Join Stateside’s April Baer and a panel of Michigan Public hosts and reporters to preview this heated election. They’ll dive into the key races, campaign promises, and stakes of this midterm cycle.

Register here.